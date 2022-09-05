Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid-19 Cases In India Decline To 53,974

The  active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:24 am

With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. The  active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,80,464, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry,  213.52 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Maharashtra Logs 1,205 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Tally Now 8,364

Mumbai Reports 376 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 2,949

Odisha Logs 221 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Union Health Ministry Health Department Bulletin Covid Health Centres National Health Mission (NHM) India Covid-19 Vaccination
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta