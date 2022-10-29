Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Active Covid-19 Cases Dip To 18,802

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 10:35 am

With 1,574 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,46,50,662, while the active cases declined to 18,802, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

A decrease of 596 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.  The death toll has climbed to 5,29,008 with nine fatalities which includes five reconciled by Kerala, while one death each has been reported from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra. it said. 

The active cases comprises 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to  4,41,02,852, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry, 219.62 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

