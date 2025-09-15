Acharya Devvrat Takes Over As Maharashtra Governor Amid Key Political Transition

Acharya Devvrat, the sitting Governor of Gujarat, will now also serve as Maharashtra's Governor after the post was vacated by C P Radhakrishnan.
The oath-taking ceremony was held in Mumbai with the attendance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, senior ministers, bureaucrats, and police officials.
President Droupadi Murmu appointed Devvrat to the additional post following Radhakrishnan's elevation to the Vice Presidency.
Acharya Devvrat was sworn in as the new Governor of Maharashtra on Monday, taking on the constitutional role in addition to his current responsibilities as Governor of Gujarat.
The appointment follows the resignation of C P Radhakrishnan, who vacated the post after being elected as the next Vice-President of India. President Droupadi Murmu had last week issued the official notification assigning Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of Maharashtra Governor until further notice.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and was attended by key political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, and senior police officers.
Devvrat's appointment comes at a time of evolving political equations in Maharashtra, and his dual role is seen as a move to ensure continuity and stability in governance. Known for his academic background and association with Arya Samaj, Devvrat has previously served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh before his transfer to Gujarat.
This temporary arrangement aligns with previous instances in Indian constitutional practice, where sitting governors have been assigned additional charge of neighbouring or strategically significant states during vacancies.
No official announcement has been made regarding the appointment of a full-time Governor for Maharashtra.