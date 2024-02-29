TADA Court Acquits 1993 Serial Blast Accused Abdul Karim Tunda Over Lack Of Evidence

A TADA (Terrorist & Anti-disruptive Activities Act) court in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday acquitted 1993 serial bomb blasts' main accused Syed Abdul Karim alias 'Tunda' over lack of evidence.
Two other accused -- Irfan and Hamiduddin -- have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court.
Tunda's advocate Shafiktullah Sultani said the "CBI failed to present any strong evidence" against him.
Tunda, 81, is currently serving a life term after his conviction in a 1996 bomb blast case, is an accused in several other bombing cases and is believed to be close to Dawood Ibrahim.
Tunda is known as "Dr Bomb" for his bomb-making skills.
The 1993 Bombay bombings was a series of 12 bombings that took place in Maharashtra's Mumbai on March 12 that year. The attacks were coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim, who back then was said to be the leader of the Mumbai-based international organised crime syndicate D-Company.
Dawood Ibrahim was believed to have ordered and helped organize the bombings through his subordinates Tiger Memon and Yakub Memon.
Tunda was accused of carrying out blasts in five trains in different cities in December 1993 to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. Two people were killed and several injured in the blasts.
Abul Karim Tunda was acquitted by a court in Haryana's Rohtak last year as well in the 1997 twin Rohtak bomb blast cases.
Tunda is accused of masterminding multiple bombings in India supported by Pakistani terrorists.