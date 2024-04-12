National

AAP Workers Stage Protest Outside Raaj Kumar Anand's Delhi Residence

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency who won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pravesh Ratn.

Advertisement

X%2F%40RaajKumarAnand1%0A
Delhi minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet and party post. Photo: X/@RaajKumarAnand1
info_icon

Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday held a protest outside Raaj Kumar Anand’s Patel Nagar residence after he resigned from the Delhi cabinet and the party.

"For the last four years, Anand has been working for the AAP. He had promised several development projects to those who voted for him. People of his constituency are feeling cheated," Ankush Narang, AAP worker said

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency who won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pravesh Ratn.

In a jolt to the AAP, Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, in the Delhi government, on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the cabinet and also quit the AAP, alleging corruption and that Dalits were not given representation in the party.

Advertisement

The party workers claimed that some protestors were also detailed by the police.

Narang further said that Anand decided to leave the party fearing Enforcement Directorate raids.

"Today several workers of AAP and even residents of Patel Nagar protested against him. Some of our workers were also detained by the police," he said.

Earlier in the day, the party workers held a protest in ITO against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Takes 'Mutton In Sawan' Jibe At Oppn; Yogi Says Don't Give 'Danga Policy' People A Chance
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch