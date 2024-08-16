National

AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'

Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

Arvind kejriwal birthday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: X/@KejriwalSunita
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders extended birthday wishes to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying said the party supremo has been fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country".

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will hold a series of events to celebrate Kejriwal's birthday.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, said, "Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country.

"We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said in the post in Hindi on X.

The former deputy chief minister will also commence his foot march in the evening.

AAP's official X handle said in a post that "Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed."

Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

"Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model.

"Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," Atishi said on X.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him on June 26 in a related matter.

