The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a nationwide protest today against the arrest of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.
"The AAP workers across the country will hold massive ‘dharna’ against the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Saturday," said AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.
The decision to hold the nationwide protest over Kejriwal's arrest was taken at a meeting attended by the senior AAP leaders at its headquarters in Delhi.
According to Pathak,"When the BJP felt that Kejriwal was going to get bail from the Supreme Court, they put the CBI forward to stop him. The BJP wants to keep him in jail at any cost so that he stays away from the elections and the AAP is finished."
The AAP is confident that all the people of Delhi stand with Chief Minister Kejriwal and will support the party's fight against this injustice, he said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case on June 26.
He was earlier granted bail by a trial court against a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)