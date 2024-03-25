AAP Launches 'DP Campaign', Calls Kejriwal 'Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign on Monday, urging people to support them in their efforts to 'save' the constitution and democracy in the nation.
Atishi, a senior leader and minister from Delhi, held a press conference to kickstart the DP (display picture) campaign on social media, encouraging people to participate.
Atishi showed a picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen behind bars with caption- "Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal" (Arvind Kejriwal is PM Modi's biggest fear).
She said that all AAP leaders and volunteers will change their profile picture on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts with the new one showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars captioned "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal".
Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Atishi said.
She claimed the ED could not produce even "one Paisa" of evidence despite its two-year-long probe into the alleged excise scam .
She alleged that the BJP and Modi want to crush Kejriwal and added that the AAP was waging a battle against "dictatorship" in the country.
She urged people to join the social media DP campaign of the party saying saving the democracy and the Constitution was not just Kejriwal's fight.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in custody of the agency till March 28.