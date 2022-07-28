Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
AAP Government Slams Centre Over Delhi L-G Rejecting CM Arvind Kejriwal's Proposed Visit To Singapore

The Delhi L-G had last week returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal and advised him to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it.

The AAP government in Delhi hit out at the Centre for rejecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposed visit to Singapore Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:06 pm

The AAP government in Delhi hit out at the Centre on Thursday over Lieutenant Governor Saxena rejecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposed visit to Singapore, claiming this has caused humiliation to the country and the city.

The file seeking the Centre's permission for the Chief Minister's visit to Singapore was sent to the L-G on June 7. He returned the file on July 21. "Not only was there too much delay, the last date of July 20 for completing the formalities of the visit has also passed," the statement said.

The file seeking the Centre's permission for the Chief Minister's visit to Singapore was sent to the L-G on June 7. He returned the file on July 21. "Not only was there too much delay, the last date of July 20 for completing the formalities of the visit has also passed," the statement said.

As the Chief Minister is unable to go and the Centre is to be blamed, it added. The Delhi government also alleged the Centre's intention was to stop the chief minister from speaking at an international forum about the world-class works done in Delhi in health, education and other fields.

(With PTI inputs)

