AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday issued a statement asking people not to believe in "rumours being spread by notorious elements" about welfare schemes stopping in Delhi with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The party said: "Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past."
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy or liquor policy 'scam'.
"It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest / remand of Hon'ble Chief Minister of GNCTD by Enforcement Directorate on 21" March, 2024, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped," the Aam Aadmi Party said on Tuesday in a statement.
Dismissing the "rumours", AAP said it is necessary to inform the public that there shall be no disruption of any kind in disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits etc.
"Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations... Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity's personal money," the party said.
There is an architecture of civil services and processes laid down in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which continues as usual, the party said, adding that hence, these public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are "NOT AT ALL affected by the arrest / remand of Hon'ble Chief Minister."
"All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. vii) People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard," the party said.
AAP appealed to all citizens of Delhi to "stay away from any rumour mongers who would try to take advantage of situation arising from the arrest/remand" Arvind Kejriwal.