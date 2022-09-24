Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Aaditya Thackeray Blames Shinde Government, Sena Rebels For Loss Of Vedanta-Foxconn Plant

The Shiv Sena and its youth wing Yuva Sena on Saturday organized a protest over the loss of the semiconductor project at Talegaon in Pune district, the site where it was supposed to come up.

Aaditya Thackeray Blames Shinde Government, Sena Rebels For Loss Of Vedanta-Foxconn Plant
Aaditya Thackeray Blames Shinde Government, Sena Rebels For Loss Of Vedanta-Foxconn Plant PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led state government for Vedanta-Foxconn's decision to set up its semiconductor plant in Gujarat instead of Maharashtra.

The project went out of Maharashtra after the Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

The Shiv Sena and its youth wing Yuva Sena on Saturday organized a protest over the loss of the semiconductor project at Talegaon in Pune district, the site where it was supposed to come up.

"Rebel legislators betrayed not just the party but even the state's youth by enabling the Vedanta-Foxconn project to go out of the state," Aaditya Thackeray said, addressing the protesters.

The Shinde government wasn't a 'sarkar' but a circus, he quipped.

Even its industry minister didn't know that the state had lost the  Vedanta as well as a bulk drugs park project, he claimed.

"After the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Vedanta project  also went out of the state.  Those who betrayed the Shiv Sena first went to Gujarat before going to Guwahati," Aaditya said.

Shinde, a senior Sena leader, and the MLAs who supported him had camped in Guwahati for around ten days after he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June. 

Related stories

Opposition In Maharashtra Shedding 'Crocodile Tears' Over Vedanta-Foxconn Project: Nirmala Sitharaman

Vedanta-Foxconn Project Shifted To Gujarat: Aaditya To Lead Sena Protest On Sep 24

Vedanta-Foxconn Issue: Was Money Demanded from Firm, Asks MNS' Raj Thackeray

"I don't blame the Gujarat government or the Centre (for the loss of the project). It is this state government which allowed the project to slip out of Maharashtra," Aaditya Thackeray further said.

It had been almost finalized during a meeting at Davos in May this year that the project would be set up in Maharashtra, he claimed.

"During this period, the 40 traitors  were planning to rebel," he said, adding that MVA government had offered subsidy of Rs 10,000 crore to Vedanta-Foxconn and Talegaon was a perfect site with good connectivity.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Shinde Government Vedanta-Foxconn Shiv Sena Leader Maha Vikas Aghadi Government Politics Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police