8 BSF Personnel On Poll Duty Injured After Bus Ferrying Them Rams Into Tree In Chhattisgarh

BSF personnel deployed on election duty injured after bus rams into tree in Chhattisgarh
Eight personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), who were deployed on election duty, were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred in the Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary personnel were heading back after visiting a polling booth on a hill in Dharamjaigarh, said Digesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharamjaigarh.

As many as 17 BSF personnel travelled to the polling booth on the remote Chhuhi Hill under the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7, he said.

On the way back, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree, he said.

"Eight jawans were injured in the accident, while others sustained minor bruises," the official said.

The injured jawans were undergoing treatment at Dharamjaigarh Civil Hospital, and their condition was out of danger, he said.

