Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
703 New Covid-19 Cases In J-K

There are 4,711 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,54,581, the officials said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:47 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 703 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,64,062 and death toll to 4,770 as two new fatalities due to the Coronavirus were reported, officials said here.

While 209 cases were reported from Jammu division, 494 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said. 

There are 4,711 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,54,581, the officials said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

-With PTI Input

