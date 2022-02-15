62 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal, Tally Rises To 64,066

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,066 on Tuesday as 62 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 13 new cases, followed by eight each in Tawang and Longding.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 539 active cases, while 63,233 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 152 in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatality was recorded. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients marginally improved to 98.70 per cent from 98.56 per cent on the previous day, he said.



The state has tested over 12.55 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 898 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate dipped to 6.90 per cent from 8.87 per cent on the previous day. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 16,10,167 people have been inoculated so far.

