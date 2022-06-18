Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

40-Year-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl

A man aged 40, has finally been arrested for the rape of a minor girl in Odisha.

40-Year-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl
Representative image of rape.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:26 pm

Baripada, Jun 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 40-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Saturday for raping an eight-year-old girl.


Baripada POCSO court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.


The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.


On June 27, 2015, the girl was alone in her house in a village in Jharpokhria police station area when the  convict forcibly took her to a nearby pond and raped her.


The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of the girl and 16 witnesses.

Tags

National Rape 40 Year-old Man Odisha Medical Report Judgement State Legal Services Authority It Compant Special Public Prosecutor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands