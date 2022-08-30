Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

40 BJP Workers On Way To J P Nadda's Rally Injured In Attacks; CM Vows Strict Action

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that of the injured party workers, 25 have been hospitalised and the condition of one is critical. He vowed strict action against the culprits.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:47 pm

At least 40 BJP workers on their way to attend party national president J P Nadda's rally at Khumulwng in West Tripura district on Monday have been injured after being attacked by "miscreants", police said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that of the injured party workers, 25 have been hospitalised and the condition of one is critical. He vowed strict action against the culprits. Nadda's rally marked the beginning of the party's campaign for upcoming village committee (gram panchayat) polls this year and assembly elections next year.

"Forty BJP workers have been injured in seven incidents of attacks in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts. They were on their way to attend J P Nadda's rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)," Inspector General (law and order) Arindam Nath told PTI on Tuesday.

Related stories

Senior Leaders Leaving Congress As It Has Become 'Family Party': J P Nadda

J P Nadda Slams TRS Government Over Graft, Undemocratic Prohibitory Orders

Narendra Modi Government Surpassed Previous Governments In Increasing Agricultural Budget: J P Nadda

As many as 19 BJP supporters were attacked at Amarendranagar, barely a few kilometres from Khumulwng, when four buses were attacked by the miscreants, he said. Fifteen of the miscreants have been identified so far, and notices served on them as per the law.

Saha, while condemning the attacks, said such incidents will not be tolerated and directed the police to book all those involved in the attacks.

"Altogether 25 BJP workers, who were on their way to attend the Khumulwng rally, were injured by miscreants and admitted to hospitals. The condition of one injured party worker is critical," Saha said in a Facebook post after visiting the injured party men at GBP Hospital here.

"I strongly condemn the attacks on the BJP workers. I warn those trying to destabilise the peace in the state," he said, adding the government will not tolerate such incidents and the police has been asked to book all those involved in the attacks.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Party National President J P Nadda West Tripura District Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Upcoming Village Committee (gram Panchayat) Polls Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Bjp Workers
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'