National

4 Held For Gangrape In Jharkhand

Listen to the story

4 Held For Gangrape In Jharkhand (Representative Image)
4 Held For Gangrape In Jharkhand (Representative Image) AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 2:02 pm

Four persons accused of gangrape have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, a police officer said on Sunday. They were on the run for the past few months, he said.

A 22-year-old woman, who had taken her cattle for grazing near a hill on July 13, alleged that she was gangraped in Hansdiha area, around 305 km from state capital Ranchi, the officer said.

Hansdiha police station in-charge Sugna Munda told PTI that the woman had lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons.

The police, after investigation, arrested the four, "who committed the crime".

The accused are residents of two neighbouring villages, Munda said.

They were produced before a court on Saturday, which sent them to Dumka Central Jail, he added.

-With PTI Input

