Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
35 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu And Kashmir

There are 297 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,760. The death toll due to the virus was 4,784 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:49 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 35 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,841 with no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, an official said here.

While 13 cases were reported from Jammu division, 22 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the official said. The death toll due to the virus was 4,784 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, he said.

There are 297 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,760, the officials said. The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir 35 New Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll COVID-19 Vaccine State Health Department
