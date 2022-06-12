Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
3 LeT Terrorists Killed In An Overnight Encounter In Pulwama

An encounter in the Pulwama district of Kashmir led tor the death of 3 LeT terrorists. The anmmunition and the rifles used in the encounter have been recovered.

AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 2:54 pm

Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.


The encounter broke out Saturday in Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district and one terrorist was killed before the night fell, they said.


A police official said a tight cordon was maintained during the night to stop the terrorists from fleeing, and when the firing resumed early Sunday morning two more terrorists were killed.


Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said all three are locals, linked with the terror outfit LeT.


"One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22,” he tweeted.


The two others have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik, he said.


The exchange of fire had begun Saturday after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.


The IGP said the police have also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol during the operation.

