269 New Covid Cases Reported In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir registered 269 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,76,444 while no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, officials said here.

As many as 51 cases were reported from Jammu division and 218 cases from Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the virus was 4,779 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 2,213 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,69,452, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

