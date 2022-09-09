Friday, Sep 09, 2022
254 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Fresh Covid Cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Fresh Covid cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 4:41 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,29,726 on Friday as 254 more people, including 32 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The toll remained at 9,184 as there were no new deaths. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 269 infections and a fatality on Thursday. The state now has 1,691 active COVID-19 cases, while 248 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,18,798.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.87 per cent as 13,548 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

