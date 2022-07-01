Friday, Jul 01, 2022
20-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered with her throat slit at her Abunagar area home.

Murder (Representational Image)

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:52 pm

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her Abunagar area home here on Friday, police said.


The body was first spotted by her mother and brother, who had gone to visit some relatives and returned around 4 pm, they said.


Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "The body of Saraswati Devi was found at her home. She was alone and was killed by unknown assailants."


The woman was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead.


The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that her father has blamed their neighbours for the murder. 

National Murder 20-year-old Woman Hospital Uttar Pradesh Fatehpur Superintendent Of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh Post-mortem Examination
