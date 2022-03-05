Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

2 Women Held For Manhandling Cop, Creating Ruckus Inside Police Station In Delhi

The incident took place on Friday evening. The accused were identified as Alka (29) and Hemlata (29), they said.

2 Women Held For Manhandling Cop, Creating Ruckus Inside Police Station In Delhi
Two women arrested for creating ruckus at Delhi police station(Representational Image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 9:07 pm

Two women, who claimed to be married to the same man, were arrested for allegedly manhandling a sub-inspector and breaking the mobile phone of another inside a police station in northwest Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening. The accused were identified as Alka (29) and Hemlata (29), they said.


According to police, one Mahesh Barwa was taken to South Rohini police station for investigation in connection with a case. He was later arrested for misbehaving with police personnel.


Later, Alka and Hemlata, both claiming to be Barwa's wife, came to the police station for his release. Both of them created a ruckus, manhandled a sub-inspector and tore his uniform. They also broke the mobile phone of another sub-inspector when he tried to make a video of the assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Related stories

76.04 PC Turn Out In Manipur's Second And Final Phase Of Assembly Poll

Noted Cardiac Surgeon Prakash Marpakwar Passes Away

India's Wheat Exports Pick Up Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Says Food Secy


A case was registered against the two women on Saturday under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (common intension) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at South Rohini police station, the DCP said. The women were produced before the metropolitan magistrate and were later arrested, the police said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Arrest Delhi Delhi Police Indians India Police & Security Forces Police Officer Police Police Stations Manhandling Cop Manhandling New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation