2 Truck Drivers Charred To Death After Collision In UP

Mahoba Additional Superintendent of Police Satyam said the incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
2 Truck Drivers Charred To Death After Collision In UP
Two truck drivers were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following a head-on collision in Mahoba, police said on Thursday.

Mahoba Additional Superintendent of Police Satyam said the incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Kanpur-Sagar Highway. 

"The truck drivers, Rajkumar Pal, 28, and Vipin Mauraya, 35, were killed in the incident. The duo were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following the collision,” the ASP said. 

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

