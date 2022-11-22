Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Arrested In Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder In Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Chakradharpur police arrested two people Tuesday in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist.

2 Arrested In Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder In Jharkhand
2 Arrested In Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder In Jharkhand Representative Image- File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:39 am

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur town, police said on Tuesday.

Crude bombs were hurled at Kamaldev Giri, 35, at Bharat Bhawan Chowk on November 12, leading to his death, they said.

The murder is allegedly the result of a long enmity between Giri and one Satish Pradhan over dominance in the area, they added.

Pradhan, the main accused in the case, is yet to be arrested, police said.

The two people arrested were identified as Gulzar Hussain, 25, and Mati-ur-Rahman, 27, said West Singhbhum's Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

A 13-member Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the case, arrested the duo after identifying them with the help of CCTV footage of the area, he said.

Giri was attacked by Pradhan and seven of his accomplices when he was returning home from the railway station, the officer said.

Raids are underway in multiple states for the rest of the accused, he said.

Related stories

Jharkhand: Kin Of Slain Bajrang Dal Activist Gather For Condolence Meet, Driven Away By Cops

Jharkhand: Bajrang Dal Activist Murdered, Curfew Imposed In Chakradharpur Town

Bajrang Dal Activist Bombed To Death In Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, police said.

The murder led to tensions between two communities in the area, following which prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were clamped. 

Tags

National Bajrang Dal Murder Jharkhand Bharat Bhawan Chowk Chakradharpur Town Special Investigation Team (SIT) NDPS Act And The Arms Act Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0