National

11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest

Family members of the boy alleged foul play in the incident and held a protest outside Alipur police station on Wednesday, police said.

11-year old drowns in a swimming pool in outer-north Delhi
info_icon

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool run by the wives of two police officers in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area, officials said on Wednesday.

Family members of the boy alleged foul play in the incident and held a protest outside Alipur police station on Wednesday, police said.

Investigations so far have ot suggested any foul play but investigations are underway, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Singh said a case under section 304A (death by negligence) has been registered.

According to another officer, the incident took place on May 14 when the boy, his father and other teenagers were swimming in the pool.

His father came out to attend an emergency phone call but when he went back, spotted his son was in the deep end of the pool and motionless, the officer said. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The officer said family members of the victim held a protest outside Alipur police station, saying there was foul play in the boy's death. He said that no foul play has been found so far in the probe, but added that the pool being run in an "unauthorised manner".

It has been found that the pool was being run in a joint venture by the wives of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police, he said.

