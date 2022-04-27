2 Minors Among 11 Electrocuted In Tamil Nadu Temple Chariot Procession

As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Thanjavur district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday.

The deceased included two children.

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.

The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. (With PTI inputs)

