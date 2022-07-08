Friday, Jul 08, 2022
10 Newly-Elected Members Of Maharashtra Legislative Councils Take Oath In Maharashtra

All the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council took oath in Maharashtra on Friday.

Shiv Sena has picked Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dinesh Parab/ OUTLOOK

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:05 pm

All the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, including Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar,  took oath here on Friday.

The members were administered the oath of office by Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House Neelam Gorhe in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

They were elected to the Council in the June 20 biennial polls in which MLAs had voted.

Those who took oath were - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Council

Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (both NCP), Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress). 

The current party position in the 78-member Upper House of the legislature  is as follows:

BJP 24; Shiv Sena 12; Congress 10; NCP 10; Lok Bharati 1; PWP  1; RSP 1; Independents 4; vacant 15

