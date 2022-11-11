Friday, Nov 11, 2022
"Thank You Bengaluru...", Says PM After "Memorable Welcome" By Party Workers, Supporters

"Thank you Bengaluru for the memorable welcome to this dynamic city", Narendra Modi tweeted. Assembly elections in Karnataka are less than six months away. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 2:14 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stopped his car and waved at enthusiastic groups of party workers and supporters near the office of Karnataka Public Service Commission close to 'Vidhana Soudha' and at a key traffic junction in Bengaluru.

He was on his way to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station here to flag off 'Vande Bharat' Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains. Standing on the 'running board' of his car, Modi greeted the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans and holding aloft the BJP flags.

Later, as he proceeded to inaugurate the Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Modi got out of the vehicle at a major traffic junction near the KSR railway station, walked towards the crowd who gathered in full strength on all sides and waved at them.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Bengaluru to flag off the trains, inaugurate the terminal-2 of KIA and unveil the 108-feet tall statue of founder of Bengaluru, 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda.

(With PTI Inputs)

