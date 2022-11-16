Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
'Sick Minds': Tharoor Slams Trolls Over Comments On Picture With Woman

His comments came over a tweet by a woman who took down her pictures with Tharoor after the trolling.      

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 2:39 pm

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday lashed out at trolls who took swipes over a photograph of him with a woman at an event, saying they should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse.

      

"It breaks my heart how the RW right wing people are using my pictures with Tharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains," she said

The post went on to say she met him at a literature festival to which she had been invited. "..., like any other people clicked a few pictures too for the great author he's. There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him," she added.

Tharoor, the Congress' MP from Thiruvananthapuram and a prolific author, tagged her tweet in his response. 

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. 

"This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" he said.

-With PTI Input

National Senior Congress Leader Indian National Congress (INC) Social Media Trolls Politics Twitter Shashi Tharoor New Delhi
