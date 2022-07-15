'Patna SSP Said What We Have Been Saying For Years': Tejashwi On PFI-RSS Row

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said there was nothing wrong with the Patna police officer's comment drawing parallels between the RSS and Islamic extremist organization PFI.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters that Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said the same thing that the opposition was voicing for years.

"Whatever the SSP has said is right. There is nothing wrong in it. He has said the same thing which we have been saying for several years. The RSS is creating unrest in society," Yadav said.

The BJP and RSS were spreading communal divide in the country, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dhillon likened the physical training of PFI activists to what happens in RSS shakhas.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters about the arrest of two PFI members from Phulwari Sharif locality of Patna and the recovery of propaganda materials that spoke of converting India into an Islamic state.

An IPS officer with a fine track record, Dhillon ended up annoying the BJP, which is the political offshoot of the RSS.

Clarifying the comments, on Friday he asserted that the controversy stemmed from a "selective interpretation" of his statement.