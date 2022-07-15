Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Patna SSP Said What We Have Been Saying For Years': Tejashwi On PFI-RSS Row

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said there was nothing wrong with the Patna police officer's comment drawing parallels between the RSS and Islamic extremist organization PFI.

undefined
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 11:08 pm

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said there was nothing wrong with the Patna police officer's comment drawing parallels between the RSS and Islamic extremist organization PFI.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters that Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said the same thing that the opposition was voicing for years.

"Whatever the SSP has said is right. There is nothing wrong in it. He has said the same thing which we have been saying for several years. The RSS is creating unrest in society," Yadav said.

The BJP and RSS were spreading communal divide in the country, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dhillon likened the physical training of PFI activists to what happens in RSS shakhas.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters about the arrest of two PFI members from Phulwari Sharif locality of Patna and the recovery of propaganda materials that spoke of converting India into an Islamic state.

An IPS officer with a fine track record, Dhillon ended up annoying the BJP, which is the political offshoot of the RSS.

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Speaks To Tejashwi Yadav On Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health

Tejashwi Yadav Blames BJP For Maharashtra Pol Crisis

Is This MGNREGA-Like Step For Educated Youth Or 'Hidden Agenda' Of RSS: Tejashwi Yadav On Agnipath

Clarifying the comments, on Friday he asserted that the controversy stemmed from a "selective interpretation" of his statement.

Tags

National RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Patna Police Officer's Comment Islamic Extremist Organization PFI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Phulwari Sharif Locality Of Patna Converting India Into An Islamic State Recovery Of Propaganda Materials SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies