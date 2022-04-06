Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CBI Arrests Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh In Corruption Case: Reports

CBI takes former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, as per media reports.

CBI Arrests Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh In Corruption Case: Reports
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:49 pm

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said. 

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest, the official said. 

Related stories

CBI Quizzes Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey In Probe Against Anil Deshmukh

Money Laundering Case: Anil Deshmukh Moves Special Court To Seek Default Bail

Deshmukh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him.

Deshmukh, in his petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam on Monday, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.

The senior NCP leader's plea is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Wednesday. 

Tags

National Anil Deshmukh CBI Custody Money Laundering Case Arthur Road Jail Maharashtra Home Minister Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC