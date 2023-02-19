Monday, Feb 20, 2023
 Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Terms Abduction, Murder Of 2 Men By cow Vigilantes 'Barbaric'

 Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Terms Abduction, Murder Of 2 Men By cow Vigilantes 'Barbaric'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has termed inhuman and barbaric the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan and sought a judicial inquiry into the matter.

It Was Bullet Of Police That Killed Umar Mohammed During A Joint Operation With The Cow Vigilantes, Alleges PUCL
Charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:46 am

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has termed as "inhuman" and "barbaric" the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan and sought a judicial inquiry into the matter. Charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.


Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday said, "This is not an isolated case, before this, another young man named Waris, a resident of Hussainpur village in Haryana's Mewat district, was also killed on the same lines on January 28, 2023." "All these incidents of hatred and crimes against the Muslim minority community are a pointer towards polarising and creating a vitiating atmosphere in the country," he said.


A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent one accused to police remand for five days in the case even as authorities in Haryana moved to cancel the arms license of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who is among the four evading an arrest in the case."What perplexes one is that despite the accused being named and police cases lodged against them, it has been observed that those who identify themselves as cow protectors, often function under the patronage of the state administration and police, who instead of taking any action against them, usually protects them," he alleged.

Madani said such "inhuman, barbaric, and uncivilized" acts can't be tolerated in any society. In a letter addressed to the central government, Madani urged it to take immediate and appropriate steps to ensure that the accused are apprehended at the earliest and are tried under the due process of the law, a statement released by Jamiat said. In addition to the accused, steps should also be taken against those policemen who are involved in perpetuating this case, the organization said.


Jamiat also demanded that the Central government should take immediate action in this regard and direct the state police to arrest and prosecute those named in the incident. The Jamiat demanded an immediate judicial inquiry into the matter and rehabilitation measures for the affected family, the statement said.

Tags

National Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Murder Cow Vigilante Rajasthan Bharatpur District Monu Manesar
