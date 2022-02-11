Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, reduction of 92,987 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 10:20 am

 India saw a single day rise of 58,077 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,36,137, while the active cases have declined to 6,97,802, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The daily Covid-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last five consecutive days.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,177 with 657 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.64 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 97.17 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 92,987 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.89 per cent while weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,13,31,158, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.79 crore. 

India Covid-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three cases on June 23 last year. 

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Covid-19 Vaccination The Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

Hijab Controversy: Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Order

 Myanmarese Refugee Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 8.75 Lakh In Mizoram

Assembly Polls 2022: Promises Galore But Where Are The Jobs?

Lakhimpur Violence Bail: ‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’, Say Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP