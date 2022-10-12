Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Can You Identify The CM?': Murmu Interacts With Tea Garden Workers In Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the National Law University (NLU) at Narsingarh in West Tripura's district after reaching the Northeastern state on a maiden two-day visit.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 3:55 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the National Law University (NLU) at Narsingarh in West Tripura's district after reaching the Northeastern state on a maiden two-day visit.

Murmu reached Agartala at 11.15 am and was received at the airport by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Governor Satya Narayan Arya, and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

She was accorded guard of honour by the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) at the airport.

From the airport, she went to Narsingarh to take part in the inaugural function, which was also attended by the chief minister and Tripura High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath was also present at the programme.

Murmu then visited the Durgabari tea estate in the district's Mohanpur subdivision and interacted with tea garden workers.

"Do you send your kids to school? Send your children to schools regularly. Are you getting free rice and benefits of other government schemes," she asked Ashtami Munda, one of the five-six female tea garden workers with whom she interacted.

Murmu also asked the garden workers if they could identify CM Saha and local MLA Krishnadhan Das from among the people accompanying her.

Related stories

Manik Saha To Attend HM’s Meeting With CMs In Guwahati On Drug Menace

Tripura Bypolls: CM Manik Saha Of BJP Wins From Town Bardowali Seat By 6,104 Votes

BJP Top Brass Decided To Elevate Manik Saha As Tripura CM After Much Considerations: Senior Leader

"Can you identify Chief Minister Manik Saha and MLA Krishnadhan Das," she asked the tea garden workers, to which they replied positively.

"They are local... Contact them if you have any demand or problem," she told the garden workers.

Das later told reporters that the interaction was remarkable.

"For the first time, a president visited our tea estate. It was a great feeling," he said.

A cultural programme was also organised in honour of the president at the garden.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National President Droupadi Murmu Chief Minister Manik Saha MLA Krishnadhan Das Union Minister Of State For Social Justice And Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik Maiden Two-day Visit Northeastern State National Law University (NLU) West Tripura's District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA