The Resilience To Fight Back: The Path From Healing To Empowerment

One day, when she was living separately from her husband―though in the same village―she left home after a fight and walked for two months until she reached Chennai. There she was brought to The Banyan’s centre in Kovalam. “After regaining my confidence, I returned to my home. At the hospital, I missed my children. The younger one was so close to me. The thought of them added to my pain. Hence, when I thought I could manage independently, I went home,” she says. Seetha is still taking her medicines, and if she feels any issues, there are people to help her. But her confidence stems from the fact that she is now running a family, which included her husband. “My husband works in the security sector, and I too contribute to the family’s income,” she says. She wakes up early in the morning, grinds rice and makes 30-40 kg of dosa or idli batter. Using her two-wheeler, she supplies it to many families in the surrounding villages. “They all wait for me. I am enjoying this job. Even if they can’t pay on time, I do not stop delivering them,” Seetha says. “I am doing this for my children. Their love knows no bounds. It keeps me floating”