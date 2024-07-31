Who Is Joaquin Guzman Lopez? Son Of Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo', has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. The son of the Mexican cartel leader was arrested last Thursday by US authorities on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.
As per an AFP report, the Mexican drug lord's son was allegedly arrested in a scheme orchestrated by Washington. Reports further added that he was detained in Texas without any involvement of Mexico.
Based on US Media reports, Guzman Lopez was produced before a Chicago court where he was detained pending trial by District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. If convicted on the charges, Lopez could face death penalty.
As per court documents released by prosecutors, Guzman Lopez was one of the sons of the drug lord who was arrested in 2023. A federal grand jury has indicted the drug lord's son on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons charges.
These charges against Lopez also come after he allegedly delivered one of El Chapo's key partners - Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as "El Mayo," to the US.
Zambada has also pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been remanded to custody. Lopez will now be produced before a court on September 30.
Who Is Joaquin Guzman Lopez?
Joaquin Guzman Lopez, is one of the sons of former Sinaloa drug cartel leader El Chapo. Guzman was indicted along with three of his brothers - known as the "Chapitos," or little Chapos" in 2023.
Their father - El Chapo - was convicted in 2019 on murder and drug charges and is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado.