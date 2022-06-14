Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

WHO Convenes Emergency Meet Next Week To Assess Monkeypox's International Public Health Risks

Over 1,600 confirmed and almost 1,500 suspected Monkeypox infections have been reported in 39 countries so far this year, according to World Health Organization.

WHO Convenes Emergency Meet Next Week To Assess Monkeypox's International Public Health Risks
Lesions on arm and torso of a Monkeypox patient AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 10:59 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened an emergency committee meeting next week to assess whether the current outbreak of Monkeypox represents a public health emergency of international concern. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that Monkeypox outbreak is "clearly unusual and concerning", which has so far this year caused over 1,600 confirmed and almost 1,500 suspected infections from 39 countries – including seven where monkeypox has been detected for years and 32 newly-affected countries.

Further, so far this year, 72 deaths have been reported from previously-affected countries. No deaths have been reported so far from the newly-affected countries, although the WHO is seeking to verify news reports from Brazil over a Monkeypox-related death.

Ghebreyesus said, "The global outbreak of Monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning. It's for that reason that I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

As per the WHO, while disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks are often unpredictable and require a range of responses, the International Health Regulations, 2005 (IHR) provide an overarching legal framework that defines countries' rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders.

Related stories

Monkeypox Outbreak 'Controllable', No Evidence For New Strain Causing Spread: WHO

Monkeypox Likely Spread Through Sex Rave Parties In Europe, Says Leading WHO Adviser

What Is Monkeypox, The Rare New Virus Found In US? Is It Sexually Transmitted? All You Need To Know

The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States.

The WHO published interim guidance on the use of smallpox vaccines for Monkeypox. Ghebreyesus said WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox.

"While smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection against Monkeypox, there is limited clinical data, and limited supply," he said, adding that any decision about whether to use vaccines should be made jointly by individuals who may be at risk and their healthcare provider, based on an assessment of risks and benefits, on a case-by-case basis.

Ghebreyesus said that the WHO’s goal is to support countries to contain Monkeypox transmission and stop the outbreak with tried-and-tested public health tools including surveillance, contact-tracing, and isolation of infected patients.

He stressed, "It is also essential to increase awareness of risks and actions to reduce onward transmission for the most at-risk groups, including men who have sex with men and their close contacts."

He added, "It’s also essential that vaccines are available equitably wherever needed. To that end, WHO is working closely with our Member States and partners to develop a mechanism for fair access to vaccines and treatments."

The WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of Monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes.

A leading WHO adviser told The Associated Press in May that two sex rave parties in Spain and Belgium likely led to the Monkeypox outbreak in the West.

Dr David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO's emergencies department, said the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves. 

He said, "We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission."

(With PTI, AP inputs)

Tags

International Monkeypox Monkeypox Outbreak Monkeypox Symptoms World Health Organization (WHO) Public Health Africa Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monkeypox Disease
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

The Lady Of Heaven: Controversial Film On Prophet Muhammad's Daughter Banned In Morocco After UK

The Lady Of Heaven: Controversial Film On Prophet Muhammad's Daughter Banned In Morocco After UK