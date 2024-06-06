International

WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details

In an official statement from the top health watchdog, the person had prior health complications with added to the complications in their treatment. The deceased has been identified as a 59-year-old resident of the State of Mexico.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed the first human death due to bird flu. The UN health agency confirmed that a person in Mexico died in April after being exposed to the virus.

They had been hospitalized in Mexico City and died on April 24 after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort, stated WHO.

The source of the virus remains unknown. "Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, A(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico," the UN Agency added.

Despite this death, WHO has stated that the risk to the general population in Mexico remains low.

The Mexican Health Ministry also stated that the source of the infection is yet to be identified.

As per WHO, the victim had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals. However, due to multiple underlying medical conditions, the resident had been bedridden for three weeks. Mexico's health ministry further added that the resident had chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes as well.

The person in Mexico had been exposed to A(H5N2) which is a subtype of influenza virus A which is found in birds, including chickens, ducks, turkeys, falcons, and ostriches.

As per WHO, this was also the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection globally and the first avian H5 virus reported in a person in Mexico.

Scientists and experts have further added that the this case in Mexico remains unrelated to the outbreak in of the H5N1 bird flu in the United States. In the US, three people - mainly dairy workers - have been infected with bird flu.

