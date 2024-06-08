World’s 50 Best Restaurants Revealed, Spain Boasts The Best!

It’s official! Spain offers the best fine dining experience in the world. This European country just reaffirmed its status as a culinary powerhouse with six of its restaurants featuring in the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 list, three of them ranking in the top five.
Compiled by 1,080 international experts including food writers and chefs, across 27 regions, World's 50 Best Restaurants award is often the ‘Oscars of fine dining’. The awards ceremony took place at the Wynn in Las Vegas, spotlighting exceptional culinary experiences worldwide.
Spain emerged as the night's biggest winner, boasting six restaurants on the list. Barcelona's Disfrutar claimed the top spot, showcasing the imaginative and technically masterful creations of chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casanas, who honed their skills at the iconic El Bulli.
Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, near Bilbao, secured second place with its famed barbecue highlighting ingredient quality. Paris's Table by Bruno Verjus clinched third position. Paris and Bangkok tied with four each, and Gaggan Anand's eponymous restaurant in Bangkok secured ninth place.
Madrid's Diverxo ranked fourth, and Lima's Maido rounded out the top five, reinforcing Lima's reputation as South America's premier dining destination. Mexico City's Quintonil led Mexico's presence on the list, securing seventh place.
Winning restaurants enter the "Best of the Best" program, joining an elite group that includes Geranium and Noma in Copenhagen, Eleven Madison Park in New York, The Fat Duck near London, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and Mirazur in Menton, France. Last year's winner, Central in Lima, Peru, also joined this prestigious list.
Full list of World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:
1. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
2. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)
3. Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France)
4. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)
5. Maido (Lima, Peru)
6. Atomix (New York City) – Best restaurant in North America
7. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)
8. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)
9. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)
10. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
11. Septime (Paris, France)
12. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)
13. Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE)
14. Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain)
15. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)
16. Kjolle (Lima, Peru)
17. Kol (London, England)
18. Plénitude (Paris, France)
19. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Spain)
20. Wing (Hong Kong) – Highest New Entry Award
21. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)
22. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)
23. Suhring (Bangkok, Thailand)
24. Odette (Singapore)
25. El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)
26. The Chairman (Hong Kong) - Highest Climber Award
27. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)
28. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)
30. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)
31. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)
32. Den (Tokyo, Japan)
33. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)
34. Rosetta (Mexico City, Mexico)
35. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)
36. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)
37. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
38. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)
39. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
40. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)
41. Mayta (Lima, Peru)
42. Ikoyi (London, England)
43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)
44. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)
45. Arpege (Paris, France)
46. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)
47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)
48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)
49. La Colombe (Cape Town, South Africa)
50. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)