United States

World’s 50 Best Restaurants Revealed, Spain Boasts The Best!

World’s 50 Best Restaurants List 2024 has been revealed. Spain has emerged as the culinary powerhouse with six of its restaurants in the list.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

It’s official! Spain offers the best fine dining experience in the world. This European country just reaffirmed its status as a culinary powerhouse with six of its restaurants featuring in the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 list, three of them ranking in the top five.

Compiled by 1,080 international experts including food writers and chefs, across 27 regions, World's 50 Best Restaurants award is often the ‘Oscars of fine dining’. The awards ceremony took place at the Wynn in Las Vegas, spotlighting exceptional culinary experiences worldwide.

Spain emerged as the night's biggest winner, boasting six restaurants on the list. Barcelona's Disfrutar claimed the top spot, showcasing the imaginative and technically masterful creations of chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casanas, who honed their skills at the iconic El Bulli.

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, near Bilbao, secured second place with its famed barbecue highlighting ingredient quality. Paris's Table by Bruno Verjus clinched third position. Paris and Bangkok tied with four each, and Gaggan Anand's eponymous restaurant in Bangkok secured ninth place.

Representative image - null
Is Fast Food Now A Luxury? Most Americans Say Yes

BY Outlook International Desk

Madrid's Diverxo ranked fourth, and Lima's Maido rounded out the top five, reinforcing Lima's reputation as South America's premier dining destination. Mexico City's Quintonil led Mexico's presence on the list, securing seventh place.

Winning restaurants enter the "Best of the Best" program, joining an elite group that includes Geranium and Noma in Copenhagen, Eleven Madison Park in New York, The Fat Duck near London, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and Mirazur in Menton, France. Last year's winner, Central in Lima, Peru, also joined this prestigious list.

Full list of World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:

1. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

2. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

3. Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France)

4.  Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

5. Maido (Lima, Peru)

6. Atomix (New York City)  – Best restaurant in North America

7. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

8. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

9. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

10.  Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

11. Septime (Paris, France)

12. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

13. Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE)

14. Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain)

15. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

16.  Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

17. Kol (London, England)

18. Plénitude (Paris, France)

19.  Reale  (Castel di Sangro, Spain)

20. Wing (Hong Kong) – Highest New Entry Award

21. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

23. Suhring (Bangkok, Thailand)

24.  Odette (Singapore)

25. El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

26. The Chairman (Hong Kong) - Highest Climber Award

27. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

28.  Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

31. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

32. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

33.  Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

34. Rosetta (Mexico City, Mexico)

35. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

36.  The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

37. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

38. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

39. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

40. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

41. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

42. Ikoyi (London, England)

43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

44. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

45. Arpege (Paris, France)

46. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

49. La Colombe (Cape Town, South Africa)

50. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

Representative image - Pinterest
Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter
  2. Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets
  3. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
  4. Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong
  5. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
Entertainment News
  1. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
  2. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  3. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  4. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
  5. Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Beat IRE By 12 Runs In New York
  2. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton, Bowlers Lead CAN To A Famous Win In New York
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Sinner In Five-Set Thriller, Enters First Roland Garros Final
  4. SL Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 15 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record
  5. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
World News
  1. Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates
  2. Top 15 Pride Parades You Must Attend This Year!
  3. Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!
  4. Putin Sees No Threat To Russia, Says Nuclear Weapons Only For 'Exceptional Cases'; Warns Western Rivals Over Ukraine
  5. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9