Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids

Cole and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of Vice President Kamala Harris, are making their own marks in the spotlight. Cole, 29, works in entertainment with Plan B Entertainment, while Ella, 25, is a rising fashion star and founder of the Soft Hands Knit Club.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Cole Emhoff had the spotlight as he introduced his father, Doug Emhoff, to the crowd. Doug, the second gentleman and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, has two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

Here’s a closer look at Cole and his sister, Ella, who are both making a name for themselves and are stepsiblings to the Vice President.

Who Is Cole Emhoff?

Cole Emhoff, 29, is not just known for being Kamala Harris’s stepson; he’s also making waves in the entertainment industry. He works for Plan B Entertainment, a company co-founded by Brad Pitt. Plan B is famous for producing some big winners at the Academy Awards, including "The Departed" (2006), "12 Years a Slave" (2013), and "Moonlight" (2016). They’re also working on exciting new projects like "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and popular Netflix hits like "The Killer" and "3 Body Problem."

Cole graduated from Colorado College in 2017 with a degree in psychology. He was just 20 years old when his father married Kamala Harris in 2014. His unique name is a tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane, showing the family’s love for music.

One of Cole’s special contributions is the nickname "Momala," which he and Ella use for Kamala Harris. This fun twist on the usual "stepmom" name shows the close bond they share with their stepmother.

Meanwhile, Cole’s wedding in 2023 was a memorable event, especially since Kamala Harris officiated the ceremony. Harris has openly shared her thoughts about blending families. In a 2019 Elle magazine article, she explained how she wanted to build a strong, lasting relationship with Cole and Ella before becoming too involved in their lives. She emphasized that children need stability and didn’t want to be a temporary figure.

Harris also praised Cole and Ella’s mother, Kerstin, as an amazing mom. She and Kerstin became close friends and often cheered on Ella at her swim meets and basketball games, making their blended family bond even stronger.

Who Is Ella Emhoff?

Ella Emhoff, Cole’s sister, is a rising star in the fashion world. At 25, she has already made a big impact. She was still in high school when Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff married, and she was a senior when Harris was elected to the Senate. After growing up in Los Angeles, Ella now lives in Brooklyn.

Ella studied design and textiles at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She first caught the public’s eye at the 2021 Biden/Harris inauguration, where she wore a stunning gem-covered coat by Miu Miu. This appearance led to her signing with IMG Models Worldwide and making a striking debut at the Met Gala later that year. Ella graduated from Parsons in 2021, showcasing her talent in both fashion and design.

Ella is also passionate about knitting and founded the Soft Hands Knit Club in New York City. This club explores opportunities in fashion, design, and creative events. Her work earned her a spot on Harper’s Bazaar’s list of fashion icons for 2023.

Ella’s name, like Cole’s, honours a jazz great—Ella Fitzgerald. This connection to jazz highlights the family’s deep appreciation for music and culture.

Ella Emhoff And Vice President Kamala Harris - X
Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks

BY Outlook International Desk

