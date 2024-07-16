United States

What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund

Local leaders in Houston launched the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund to aid low-to-moderate-income families affected by recent storms. The fund provides emergency financial assistance, home repairs, and support to uninsured residents across several counties.

Texas Tropical Weather Hurricane Beryl photo_3
A tree rests on Bethel Church after Beryl | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
info_icon

Local officials gathered Monday at the United Way of Greater Houston to announce the activation of the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, aimed at assisting families affected by the recent storm.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stood united in their commitment to provide crucial aid to low-to-moderate-income households across several counties, including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and Waller. The fund targets those who lack sufficient home insurance coverage, offering support for emergency financial needs, essential home repairs, and other critical resources.

"When disaster strikes, we're reminded that no one organization can do it all. It requires a collaborative and coordinated response from the nonprofit, for-profit, public sector, and philanthropic communities to ensure that the most vulnerable in our region get the help they need to start the recovery process," said Bob Harvey, with the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance.

Judge Hidalgo highlighted the widespread impact of the recent storms, noting over 6,800 reported cases of home damage in Harris County alone, with more than 140 homes completely destroyed.

"So the damage continues. We've seen the images. We've visited with these folks that have a tree going through their home, that have water falling in adding insult to injury, that have debris, whose food has gone bad, who can't afford to hire the support to be able to improve that," Hidalgo said.

The Greater Houston Disaster Alliance, formed just over a year ago, aims to maximize the impact of charitable contributions to recovery efforts. At the press conference, significant donations were acknowledged, including $1 million each from the Sarofim Foundation, H-E-B, and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.

How You Can Help

Donations:

Sarofim Foundation: $1 million

H-E-B: $1 million

CenterPoint Energy Foundation: $1 million

Fund Details:

The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund prioritizes aid for uninsured or underinsured families in affected counties, focusing on vulnerable populations and disproportionately impacted areas. For immediate assistance, residents are encouraged to contact the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE, available 24/7 for access to essential services like food, childcare, and transportation.

For those wishing to contribute or volunteer, please visit volunteerhouston.org or contact 211 for more information.

Inquiries about joining the nonprofit network of the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance can be directed to Sara Martinez (smartinez@ghcf.org) or Brooke Campbell (bcampbell@unitedwayhouston.org).

