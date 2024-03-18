Washington Cherry Blossom: Early Peak Bloom Marks Second-Earliest Blossoming For Washington's Cherry Trees

Washington's iconic cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Sunday, marking the second-earliest peak in over a century, a phenomenon attributed to exceptionally warm March weather and highlighting the impact of human-induced climate change on the renowned trees.
Announcing the milestone, the National Park Service declared "PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM!" on Sunday afternoon, celebrating the splendid spring spectacle as the blossoms unfurled across the Tidal Basin.
This year's peak bloom, occurring about two weeks earlier than usual, tied with 2000 as the second earliest on record, with only March 15, 1990, witnessing an earlier bloom since record-keeping began in 1921. The rapid progression of the cherry buds through their six-stage development cycle, culminating in peak bloom in just 15 days, outpaced any other year in at least the past two decades.
The early bloom fits a broader trend of advancing bloom dates, attributed to rising March temperatures over the past century. On average, the peak bloom date has shifted about six days earlier, from April 4 to March 30. This year marks the fifth consecutive year with a peak bloom before March 29, following last year's peak on March 23.
March temperatures in 2024 have surged more than 9 degrees above normal, ranking as the second warmest on record, with freezing temperatures absent since February 26.
The mild weather drew throngs of visitors to the Tidal Basin over the weekend, with temperatures soaring into the mid-60s to low 70s, well above seasonal norms.
Among the spectators, crowds gathered to bid farewell to the beloved "Stumpy" tree, set to be removed as part of a multiyear effort to repair deteriorating sea walls. The scene underscored the impacts of climate change, with sea level rise causing increased tidal water levels, encroaching on the basin's landscape.
Despite the impending removal of Stumpy, visitors reveled in the blossoms' beauty, capturing selfies, portraits, and enjoying picnics under the cherry trees. A favorable weather forecast suggests that the blossoms may persist for another week, with mostly dry conditions expected to prevail.
While gusty winds on Tuesday could dislodge some petals, the overall trend toward cooler weather should prolong the bloom period, provided there are no unexpected hard freezes, which could cause petals to wilt prematurely. With highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s forecasted, visitors can savor the cherry blossoms' delicate splendor for a little while longer.