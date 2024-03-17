A New Star Poised To Erupt In 2024, Rare Star Explosion Will Be Visible For A Week

A Blazing Interlude

In stark contrast to a supernova, which obliterates a star in a cataclysmic detonation, a nova like T CrB's is a fleeting spectacle. The nova will propel T CrB to a brilliance rivaling the North Star (Polaris) for about a week. This dramatic increase in luminosity will make the star visible to the naked eye, even for observers in light-polluted cities. It's a testament to the sheer power unleashed during the nova that such a distant object can become readily apparent in our night sky. However, this peak brilliance won't last forever. After this dazzling display, T CrB will gradually fade, potentially disappearing from naked-eye view for another 80 years.