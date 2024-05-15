United States

Two More Tribes Ban Governor Noem Over Disparaging Remarks

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been banned from entering the territories of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and the Yankton Sioux Tribe due to derogatory remarks made by her. Noem alleged that Tribal leaders were benefiting from cartels, leading to daily attacks.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, Feb. 23, 2024, in Oxon Hill, Md. Photo: AP
In the latest development of an ongoing dispute between South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Indigenous Tribal leaders, two more tribes have taken the unprecedented step of banning Noem from entering their lands. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and the Yankton Sioux Tribe have both voted to bar the governor from their territories, joining several other tribes in this action.

The bans stem from remarks made by Governor Noem that were perceived as derogatory towards Native communities. At a community forum in Winner, South Dakota, Noem alleged that Tribal leaders were "benefiting from cartels being there and that’s why they attack me every day." These comments, which were widely criticized, have prompted outrage and led to the imposition of bans by multiple tribes.

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. The Guardian has obtained a copy of Noem's soon-to-be released book, where she writes about killing an unruly dog, and a smelly goat, too. She writes, according to the Guardian, that the tale was included to show her willingness to do anything "difficult, messy and ugly." - AP
Trump VP Contender And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Defends Killing Dog And Goat Described In Her Book

BY Outlook International Desk

Yankton Sioux Council Member Ryan Cournoyer explained that the decision to ban Noem came in response to her failure to apologize or show remorse for her remarks. He emphasized that the action was taken to demonstrate unity with the Great Sioux Nation and to send a message that disrespectful behavior towards Native people will not be tolerated.

Governor Noem has attempted to link her comments about Tribal leaders to broader issues such as crime and border security, criticizing the Biden administration's approach in these areas. Despite facing backlash, Noem has reiterated her stance and called for Tribal leaders to take action against cartels on their lands.

However, Tribal leaders and representatives have condemned Noem's remarks as baseless, offensive, and harmful. Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Chairman J. Garret Renville stated that Noem's comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes and demonstrate a disregard for the dignity of Native American people.

The controversy surrounding Governor Noem has intensified in recent weeks following the release of excerpts from her book, "No Going Back," which drew criticism from various quarters. While Noem was previously considered a potential candidate for vice president by former President Donald Trump, her prospects have reportedly dimmed in light of these controversies. Nonetheless, Trump has expressed support for Noem despite the challenges she has faced.

