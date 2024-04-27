Trump VP Contender And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Defends Killing Dog And Goat Described In Her Book

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. The Guardian has obtained a copy of Noem's soon-to-be released book, where she writes about killing an unruly dog, and a smelly goat, too. She writes, according to the Guardian, that the tale was included to show her willingness to do anything "difficult, messy and ugly." Photo: AP

