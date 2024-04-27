Trump VP Contender And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Defends Killing Dog And Goat Described In Her Book

In a bold move to differentiate herself from typical politicians, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come under scrutiny for actions described in her upcoming book. The excerpt, obtained by The Guardian, reveals Noem's account of killing a dog and a goat on her family farm.
According to the excerpt, Noem made the decision to euthanize her dog, Cricket, due to concerns about its behavior, which she described as "untrainable" and "dangerous." Despite efforts to tame the dog, Noem ultimately opted to shoot it after it attacked a local family's chickens and bit her.
In a similar fashion, Noem recounts shooting a goat that she described as "nasty and mean," citing its aggressive behavior towards her children as the primary reason for the action.
Noem, aiming to portray herself as a down-to-earth farm owner, defended her actions by stating that tough decisions like these are commonplace in farm life. She emphasized that her actions were not unusual, citing recent instances of putting down horses on her farm.
Taking to social media, Noem addressed the controversy, stating that her book contains more "real, honest, and politically incorrect stories" that may shock the media. She also highlighted her unwavering support for former President Donald Trump, positioning herself as a staunch ally despite potential backlash.
Noem's actions have sparked debate, particularly in light of her status as a potential vice presidential contender for Trump's ticket. While she remains popular among conservatives, her unapologetic approach may polarize voters as speculation over her political future continues to swirl.