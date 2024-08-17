Taylor Swift just debuted a new 'Midnights' bodysuit at night 5 of the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London! With some stars and a crescent moon on the bodysuit, the new outfit has already won over the Swifties!
During the first verse of "Midnight Rain," the singer dramatically fell into the arms of dancer Jan Ravnik from an elevated platform. Meanwhile, dancer Sam McWilliamson spun gracefully through several pirouettes, and the rest of Swift's onstage crew swiftly surrounded her with a cluster of umbrellas, allowing her to change out of her silver "Anti-Hero" shirt.
Fans meticulously track every outfit, so when the umbrellas parted and Swift emerged in a pristine one-piece adorned with a garter, the crowd erupted in cheers. In the echoes of the cheers, Swift looked adorable dancing in her new bodysuit, with the Swifties going gaga over her archer pose after she sang the phrase "except when I'm on TV."
One fan on X (formerly Twitter) exclaimed, "I fear the new midnights bodysuit might be the best eras tour outfit yet."
Another expressed, "THE OBSESSION I HAVE FOR THIS NEW BODYSUIT."
Another said, "this new bodysuit gives so many moonlight vibes."
Some pages on X also began speculating theories around the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
A fan page was quick to highlight the significance of a new Midnights bodysuit, stating, "Taylor Swift wore a new 'Midnights' bodysuit a day before announcing '1989 (TV)' last year."
Another user posted, "New midnights bodysuit one day before 1989 tv announcement… and new midnights bodysuit ONE day before rep tv announcement??????"
Over the course of 128 shows, Swift has revealed four different bodysuits. The new bodysuit features a silver moon on the front with stars cascading down the sides, dazzling the audience.
Swift has three more nights in London before taking a two-month break.