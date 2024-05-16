United States

Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades

The sun produced its largest flare in two decades, following severe solar storms and northern lights. The 11-year solar cycle is approaching its peak, and Earth should be out of the line of fire.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades on Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummeled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.

“Not done yet!” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in an update.

It's the biggest flare of this 11-year solar cycle, which is approaching its peak, according to NOAA. The good news is that Earth should be out of the line of fire this time because the flare erupted on a part of the sun rotating away from Earth.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare. It was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7.

Representative image - Pinterest
Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder

BY Harshita Das

Bryan Brasher at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado said it may turn out to have been even stronger when scientists gather data from other sources.

It follows nearly a week of flares and mass ejections of coronal plasma that threatened to disrupt power and communications on Earth and in orbit. An ejection associated with Tuesday's flare appeared to have been directed away from our planet, although analysis is ongoing, Brasher noted.

NASA said the weekend geomagnetic storm caused one of its environmental satellites to rotate unexpectedly because of reduced altitude from the space weather, and go into a protective hibernation known as safe mode. And at the International Space Station, the seven astronauts were advised to stay in areas with strong radiation shielding. The crew was never in any danger, according to NASA.

Representative image - Pinterest
Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Can't Arrest If....': In Landmark Ruling, SC Curtails ED's Power To Arrest Under PMLA | Judgment Details
  2. JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Interim Bail In Kidnapping Case
  3. YSRCP Will Win More Seats Than It Won In 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy
  4. 2 Killed, 25 Injured In Boiler Blast In Haryana's Sonipat; Probe On
  5. Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Person Involved In 'Assault' On Maliwal: Ragini Nayak
Entertainment News
  1. Sanya Malhotra Exudes Elegance In Golden Lehenga, Ethnic Jewellery, & Winged Eyeliner
  2. Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know
  3. Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Jheel Mehta Goes On Her Knees And Proposes To Her Boyfriend
  4. ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Teaser Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal Start Pyaar Ka Second Round
  5. Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Roped In For Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Hyderabad
  2. Premier League Season Finale Preview: Man City Chase History; Jurgen Klopp Bids Farewell
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Names Germany's Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. ICC T20 Rankings: Wanindu Hasaranga Joins Shakib Al Hasan As World's Top All-Rounder
World News
  1. Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University
  2. Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades
  3. Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Crown As New Miss USA Amid Controversy, Miss Teen USA Role Still Vacant
  4. ‘Lone Wolf’ Who Attacked PM Robert Fico Didn’t Belong To Any political Party: Slovakia Interior Minister
  5. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup