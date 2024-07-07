United States

‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?

Chappell Roan, a pop singer from Missouri, has gained fame for her unique style and captivating performances. Fans are comparing her with Madonna.

X
Chappell Roan Photo: X
info_icon

Chappell Roan, the voice behind the hit tracks “HOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck, Babe!” has taken the music world by storm, earning comparisons to early-years Madonna. Born Kayleigh Amstutz, the 26-year-old pop singer from Missouri has captured the attention of both fans and critics with her bold style and captivating performances.

Roan, who grew up in a conservative Christian household, brings a unique flair to her music, often paying homage to drag queens with elaborate outfits and raunchy stage moves reminiscent of Madonna in the 1980s. This distinctive approach has made her a standout in the pop music scene, drawing praise from notable figures like Sir Elton John and comparisons to pop legends like Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga.

“She is our generation’s Madonna,” wrote one fan on social media platform X. Another user echoed this sentiment, saying, “My mom always gets so happy when I put on ‘Pink Pony Club’ because it reminds her of being a teenager and dancing to Madonna, and that’s how you know Chappell Roan is a pop princess.”

Roan’s songs often explore themes of sexuality, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships. “My songs are so overtly sexual on purpose because it’s an expression of me that I wasn’t able to express growing up in a Christian household,” she told Vulture.

At recent performances, the Gen Z Madonna has showcased her theatrical side, entering the stage at Gov Ball dressed as Lady Liberty and paying homage to the drag legend Divine at Kentuckiana Pride. Her outfits are designed to make a statement, with her stylist Genesis Webb emphasizing the importance of stopping people in their tracks.

“Even if they’re like, ‘Ew,’ and laugh or gawk at our outfits, at least they’re stopping and questioning what they’re looking at. Those moments of exposure are so important in art and culture,” Webb told Marie Claire.

Roan’s stage name honors her grandfather, Dennis Chappell, and his favorite song, “The Strawberry Roan.” Her journey to stardom wasn’t easy; after releasing her first EP, “School Nights,” in 2017, she was dropped by Atlantic Records and had to return home, working at a drive-thru coffee window. It wasn’t until the release of her 2023 album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” and her viral single “Good Luck, Babe” that she gained widespread recognition.

With 29 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a new record deal with Dan Nigro’s label, Amusement Records, Roan’s career is skyrocketing. Her sets at summer festivals are now being moved to larger stages to accommodate her growing fan base, which spans all ages. At a recent show in North Carolina, where ticketless fans watched from a nearby parking garage, Roan became emotional, acknowledging the rapid growth of her career.

“It feels like I was right all along,” she quipped on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” “It feels like I did it. I mean, I feel kind of like I made it already whenever I was like, ‘Oh my God, people showed up to my concert,’ like, a few years ago. Everything else has been the cherry on top.”

Madonna at Ladyland 2024. - X
Madonna Surprises Fans At LadyLand 2024, Rocks NYC Pride Month Celebrations

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024: Netravalkar, Smith Hold Off MI NY In Rain-Shortened Clash
  2. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  3. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  4. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  3. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  5. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; 6 Militants Killed In Kulgam
  2. ‘Dreaming Of Khalsa Raj Not A Crime’: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Rejects Mother's Claim On Khalistan
  3. Day In Pics: July 07, 2024
  4. Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli
  5. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
Entertainment News
  1. Justin Bieber Holds Anant-Radhika Close As He Shares Inside Pics And Videos From Sangeet Night
  2. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  3. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  4. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
  5. 'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
US News
  1. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  2. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  3. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  4. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
  5. How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; 6 Militants Killed In Kulgam
  2. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  3. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP