Chappell Roan, the voice behind the hit tracks “HOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck, Babe!” has taken the music world by storm, earning comparisons to early-years Madonna. Born Kayleigh Amstutz, the 26-year-old pop singer from Missouri has captured the attention of both fans and critics with her bold style and captivating performances.
Roan, who grew up in a conservative Christian household, brings a unique flair to her music, often paying homage to drag queens with elaborate outfits and raunchy stage moves reminiscent of Madonna in the 1980s. This distinctive approach has made her a standout in the pop music scene, drawing praise from notable figures like Sir Elton John and comparisons to pop legends like Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga.
“She is our generation’s Madonna,” wrote one fan on social media platform X. Another user echoed this sentiment, saying, “My mom always gets so happy when I put on ‘Pink Pony Club’ because it reminds her of being a teenager and dancing to Madonna, and that’s how you know Chappell Roan is a pop princess.”
Roan’s songs often explore themes of sexuality, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships. “My songs are so overtly sexual on purpose because it’s an expression of me that I wasn’t able to express growing up in a Christian household,” she told Vulture.
At recent performances, the Gen Z Madonna has showcased her theatrical side, entering the stage at Gov Ball dressed as Lady Liberty and paying homage to the drag legend Divine at Kentuckiana Pride. Her outfits are designed to make a statement, with her stylist Genesis Webb emphasizing the importance of stopping people in their tracks.
“Even if they’re like, ‘Ew,’ and laugh or gawk at our outfits, at least they’re stopping and questioning what they’re looking at. Those moments of exposure are so important in art and culture,” Webb told Marie Claire.
Roan’s stage name honors her grandfather, Dennis Chappell, and his favorite song, “The Strawberry Roan.” Her journey to stardom wasn’t easy; after releasing her first EP, “School Nights,” in 2017, she was dropped by Atlantic Records and had to return home, working at a drive-thru coffee window. It wasn’t until the release of her 2023 album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” and her viral single “Good Luck, Babe” that she gained widespread recognition.
With 29 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a new record deal with Dan Nigro’s label, Amusement Records, Roan’s career is skyrocketing. Her sets at summer festivals are now being moved to larger stages to accommodate her growing fan base, which spans all ages. At a recent show in North Carolina, where ticketless fans watched from a nearby parking garage, Roan became emotional, acknowledging the rapid growth of her career.
“It feels like I was right all along,” she quipped on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” “It feels like I did it. I mean, I feel kind of like I made it already whenever I was like, ‘Oh my God, people showed up to my concert,’ like, a few years ago. Everything else has been the cherry on top.”