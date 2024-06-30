Madonna Surprises Fans At LadyLand 2024, Rocks NYC Pride Month Celebrations

The answer came around midnight on the Fist Stage. Madonna, along with Arca, Bob the Drag Queen, Tokischa, and Sevdaliza, served as a judge for the Vogue Ball House Battle, a vogueing competition reminiscent of the "Vogue" segment of her recent tour. Her pre-teen daughter Estere also made an appearance, offering a pre-vogue DJ set. The judges flashed 10s for various houses, celebrating the art of vogueing and the spirit of Pride.